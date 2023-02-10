Jeremy Renner may have a long recovery ahead of him, but he’s keeping positive.

The “Avengers” actor suffered a horrific snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, with him being “completely crushed” by the vehicle as he was trying to save his nephew.

He’s made sure to keep fans updated whenever he can, with him taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday to post a photo of the melting snow outside his Lake Tahoe home.

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew When He Got ‘Completely Crushed’ In Snow Plow Accident

Renner wrote, “This melt brings HOPE… And a new entrance into my house it seems… Right in the front !?!?”

Credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner

The star recently took to Instagram to reveal he’d broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

READ MORE: Paul Rudd Shares Update On Jeremy Renner Amid Recovery From His Snowplow Accident

Thanking fans for their support and well-wishes, the star added, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”

Renner’s celebrity friends have been among those sending their love as he continues his recovery.

Earlier this week, his “The Hurt Locker” co-star Evangeline Lilly said she’d been to visit him, calling him “incredibly brave and strong.”

She told Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans of the visit, “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight up miracle. He is, he’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.”