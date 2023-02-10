SZA is the woman on top.

On Friday, Billboard named the “Nobody Gets Me” singer their 2013 Woman of the Year.

The announcement comes after a stellar year for SZA, in which she saw her singles go viral on TikTok and stayed atop the Billboard 200 albums for seven weeks chart with S.O.S.

Last year, she also took home the Grammy for best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director, in a statement. “The release of her latest album, ‘SOS’ has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honour her as Woman of the Year.”

SZA will officially be honoured with Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, taking place on March 1.

The singer dropped her debut album, Ctrl, in 2017, immediately winning praise from fans and critics alike for her lyrics and vocal prowess. The album has remained a constant on the Billboard 200 since its release, holding the record for longest run for a debut album by a Black female artist.

She was previously honoured at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2019, with the Rulebreaker Award.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson, and will also honour artists like Becky G, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey and more.

Previous Woman of the Year honourees include Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.