Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work.

According to People, the 42-year-old supermodel was recently spotted posing in swimsuits for an apparent photo spread, sparking reports that she’s resuming her modelling career in the wake of her divorce from Tom Brady.

Jumpstarting a career comeback, a source told the outlet, is part of Bündchen’s plan as she moves on from her marriage to the recently retired NFL GOAT.

“She has been working a lot and just loves it,” the source tells People. “She really is in such a good place.”

Last month, another insider offered a similar view, telling the magazine that Bündchen “knows she made the right decision in her life” and that she’s “starting over in a good frame of mind.”

Bündchen, that source added, is feeling “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time.”