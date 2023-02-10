Ashton Kutcher is well aware he doesn’t look like he did when he was 20.

The actor has been busy promoting his new flick “Your Place or Mine” alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, with the pair chatting about the rom-com on Friday’s “Lorraine”.

As Ross King mentioned they both look the same as they used to, Kutcher insisted, “Here’s the crazy thing, before we shot the sequence of when I was 20, I didn’t have this much chest hair when I was 20!

“I actually need to mow this thing down and clean it up – and I’m like doing sit-ups! I’m like, ‘God, I used to have abs when I was 20! What happened?'”

Kutcher also spoke about the movie being a “snuggle-up and watch the film” kind of Valentine’s treat.

Witherspoon described the flick as being a “breath of fresh air” that’s “not about darkness.”

Kutcher added: “Mila [Kunis] and I searched every single streamer for this [kind of] movie during the pandemic.”

A synopsis for the showbiz pair’s new film reads, “Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in L.A., but he thrives on change in N.Y. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

“Your Place or Mine” is on Netflix now.

Kutcher and Witherspoon recently spoke to ET Canada about finally teaming up for a film together. See more in the clip below.