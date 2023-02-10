Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lindsay Lohan is looking radiant.

On Thursday night, the “Freaky Friday” star made a rare public appearance at the Christian Siriano show during New York Fashion week to support her model siblings.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan Mixes Pepsi And Milk In New Christmas Ad

She flew in from Dubai to watch her sister Ali, 29, and brother Cody, 26, walk the runway at the fashion show.

But Lohan was looking bright herself, wearing a silky, rust copper-coloured outfit also designed by Siriano.

Her mother Dina was also their to support her kids.

Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan – Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Lohan, meanwhile was seated front row, next to “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson who looked great in a black dress and sunglasses, and Julia Stiles, who wore bright pink.

READ MORE: ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Reunite And Talk Sequels

The actress most recently appeared in public for an appearance on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” in November.

It’s been a big year for Lohan, as she also married her longtime boyfriend Bader Shammas in July.