Gwen Stefani is recalling the time she shared the stage with a very special guest star: Kylie Jenner.

The “Voice” coach shared a throwback clip of herself onstage singing “Hollaback Girl”, with Jenner — who was then all of 8 years old, hoisted on the shoulders of a backup dancer — completes a verse.

“A few times I’ve been around that track so it’s not just gonna happen like that,” sings Stefani in the clip before bringing the microphone to Jenner, who sings, “I ain’t no Hollaback Girl, I ain’t no Hollaback Girl.”

“I will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani 😫😫😫😫😍😍😍😍,” wrote Jenner alongside the clip, which she posted in Instagram Stories.

Stefani responded, reposting it on her Instagram Stories and writing, “ur so cute @kyliejenner !! 🫶🥰.”

As ET reported back in 2016, Jenner wound up onstage during the 2005 performance, part of Stefani’s Harajuku Lovers tour.

“My first concert ever was Gwen Stefani in 2005!” Jenner wrote on her app back in 2016, looking back at the show.

“During the ‘B-A-N-A-N-A-S’ part of ‘Hollaback Girl,’ she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her,” Jenner added. “One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little! But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen’s concert DVD, ‘Harajuku Lovers Live.’”