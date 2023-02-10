Filming that sizzling “Magic Mike” lap dance scene didn’t go exactly to plan for Salma Hayek.

The actress, who plays Maxandra Mendoza alongside Channing Tatum’s Mike Lane in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, chats to Graham Norton about that much-talked about moment during Friday’s episode of the talk show.

Hayek says of the dance movies, “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.”

She continues of one scene almost ending in a wardrobe disaster, “You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, and I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst.

“Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

Hayek’s latest comments come after she told ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about getting a lap dance from Tatum: “It honestly was amazing for me because I’ve never really done something like that,” insisting she’d done street dances but not “connected to somebody” like that.

Hayek went on, “For me it was a new experience and I was surprised that I could do it.

“I was terrified at the beginning, [but] he was very easy because he’s patient.

“He likes to empower women, he made me feel safe, he made me laugh so that I didn’t feel so ridiculous by laughing at my ridiculousness. But in a loving way, and I love the song.”

