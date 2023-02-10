British radio host Chris Moyles is apologizing to Foo Fighters after letting some apparently confidential information slip out.

As NME reports, Moyles had just played the band’s 2011 single “Walk” when he made an impromptu announcement.

“I love that song so much – Foo Fighters, and ‘Walk’,” he said on the air. “They’ve got a new album coming out in, er, March, Foo Fighters… which I’m very much looking forward to.”

Moyles made no further mention of the Foos in the broadcast, but his supposed knowledge of a new album sent shockwaves through fan sites, something Moyles addressed in a subsequent broadcast.

“I’ve caused a bit of a kerfuffle,” he said after his remarks unexpectedly made headlines.

“I’m in a very uncomfortable cul-de-sac and I don’t really know what to do,” Moyles said, noting that “I’ve made the website of another radio station!”

He continued: “I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘what?’, I don’t know what to say without looking stupid…I don’t know what people want me to say. I think people want me to say, ‘Yes, I can’t say anything else, I can’t say anymore but yes, I’m telling you there is a new album coming out in March this year.’ I’m not going to say any of that.”

He concluded by apologizing to Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. “Look, all I will say is this,” said Moyles. “I can’t say anymore… anyway, sorry Dave. I’m really sorry Dave.”

UK rock DJ Chris Moyles apologises to Dave Grohl live on the radio this morning, regarding a new Foo Fighters album next month! pic.twitter.com/Zwrc8KlQUi — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 10, 2023

At this time, there has been no official announcement of a new Foo Fighters album.

The band has, however, confirmed plans to return to the road this summer. So far, just nine dates have been scheduled, starting with a May 26 show in Boston through to a Sept. 17 concert in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with scheduled stops including Germany, Japan and Brazil.

In addition, the band has yet to reveal who will be taking over for drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022.