Shania Twain’s throat surgery scar is a reminder of how far she’s come with her recovery.

The Canadian hitmaker chats to Graham Norton on the latest episode of his talk show, with her saying of undergoing open-throat surgery in 2018: “The operation was very invasive, and I’ve got a big scar that I am proud of.

“I’m very happy to have a scar rather than no voice. The surgery was a miracle, and I am so grateful. Going back into a studio after the operation was a discovery and I was re-learning voice. I can get very loud and now I can swear really loudly!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Twain talks about her new album Queen of Me.

She gushes, “This is my happy album. I often go to my songwriting to write myself into the future.

“These are songs that make me smile and laugh and want to dance and projected myself to where there is sunlight at end of the tunnel.

“I ended up making a very happy, inspired, and celebratory album.”

Twain’s comments come after she opened up about her Lyme disease diagnosis in her “Not Just a Girl” documentary, claiming it contributed to her voice disorder dysphonia, which required surgery and therapy over the years.

During an interview with Lorraine Kelly this week, the country superstar also said of her open-throat surgery, “It was quite depressing, devastating to imagine that I would never sing again.

“Even speaking has been difficult with the Lyme disease. I’m just feeling so grateful I can finally sing and express myself.

“And this will be the first album since my operation on my voice.”