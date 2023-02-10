The end of the road begins with the arrival of the first official trailer for “Fast X”, the 10th film in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

In the trailer, fans are introduced to Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto, grandmother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster).

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path,” reads the official synopsis for the upcoming movie. “Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fuelled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.”

This threat hearkens back to 2011’s “Fast Five”, which saw Dom and his crew take out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. What they didn’t realize was that Reyes’ son, Dante (“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa), saw it all and has spent the last 12 years plotting revenge, devising a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

“Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica,” the synopsis continues. “New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, ‘Black-ish’) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier (“Clash of the Titans”, “The Incredible Hulk”), “Fast X” features returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, along with Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Along with Moreno, new additions to the cast are Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (“Reacher”) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; and Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past.

“Fast X” zooms into theatres on May 19.