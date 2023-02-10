Damar Hamlin is thankful to still be here.

The Buffalo Bills player is sitting down for his first interview since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game in January, and he credits the team’s trainer for saving his life.

In a preview of the interview with Michael Strahan, airing Monday on “Good Morning America”, Hamlin speaks about how Denny Kellington is the reason he’s still alive.

Damar Hamlin gives first interview since his on-field collapse. He credits Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/0EH2STinX8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 10, 2023

“I owe Denny my life, literally,” he says. “You know, he loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true, that night he was literally the saviour of my life, administering CPR on me.”

The football player goes on to express how thankful he is for Kellington’s presence on the field that day.

“He would say he was just doing his job, but if it wasn’t for someone showing up that day with a clear mind, and whatever’s going on in their personal life, to just put it aside and just be present in the moment to be able to actually do the job correctly, that’s something I’m truly thankful for and I don’t take for granted,” Hamlin says.

During the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, Hamlin collapsed on the field shortly after taking a tackle. After CPR was administered on the field, the player was transported to hospital where he was in critical condition for several days before finally heading into recovery.

On Thursday night, Hamlin made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors ceremony ahead of the Super Bowl, paying tribute to the Bills’ medical staff.“

Every day, I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country, and even across the world,” Hamlin said in the emotional address. “Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love, and encourage to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances. Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing that I would have ever chosen to be a part of my story.”