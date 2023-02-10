Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Natasha Lyonne’s career could have turned out very differently.

This week, the “Poker Face” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and revealed some of the big roles she missed out on early in her career.

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne’s ‘Poker Face’ Is Connected To Daniel Craig’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, Rian Johnson Reveals

The host asked Lyonne to “name one fellow actress who beat you out for a role that should have been yours.”

“I didn’t get Six on ‘Blossom’,” she continued. “I didn’t get ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’.”

Lyonne added, “Oh, hold on a second. I didn’t get Curly Sue.”

But Cohen was fixated on her losing the role of Six in the classic sitcom.

“I would have loved to see you as Six. What a reinterpretation of the part,” he said, to which the actress joked. “You know, it’s not too late.”

The role of Six ended up going to Jenna Von Oÿ, who played the part opposite star Mayim Bialik for five seasons, from 1990 to 1995.

READ MORE: Natasha Lyonne Reveals Why She Turned Down ‘American Pie’ Several Times Before Agreeing To Do The Movie

Lyonne began acting at age 6, appearing on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse”, and continued appearing in films like “Heartburn” and “Dennis the Menace”.

She began gaining more attention in the late-’90s with roles in the films “Everyone Says I Love You”, “Slums of Beverly Hills” and “But I’m a Cheerleader”, before having her biggest breakout success in “American Pie”.

Along with “Poker Face”, Lyonne has also recently starred in “Orange is the New Black” and the acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll”.