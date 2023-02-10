The “Community” spin-off movie has already been announced, but Alison Brie is maintaining some healthy skepticism.

In a new interview with The A.V. Club, the “Somebody I Used To Know” star was asked about the upcoming film continuation of creator Dan Harmon’s beloved sitcom.

“Well, it’s happening. We’re doing it for Peacock,” Brie said. “We are allegedly shooting it this summer, is the most that I know. I saw Joel [McHale] and Danny [Pudi] last week and I was like, ‘Joooooel, where’s the script? What’s the plan?’ And he was kind of just bouncing around. I think right now, it’s just a matter of everybody’s schedule. Most of us have all signed on to do it, everyone who’s in is in, and now everyone is kind of assessing their schedules and hoping that we can make it work to shoot it this summer.”

Brie has reason to remain guarded about whether the “Community” movie will actually happen.

Though the series ran for six seasons, it had a troubled production, including Harmon being fired after season 3, returning for season 5, only to see the show cancelled, before making a move to the Yahoo! Screen web streaming service.

Still, the film was officially announced by Peacock in September 2022, fulfilling the long-running joke on the show that it would run for “six seasons and a movie.”

“That’s great!” Brie said of the film getting greenlit, but added, “I say this with a hint of [sighs] I don’t trust it! I’m not a skeptic, I do believe that the Community movie will get made. It’s been sold—to Peacock! But because of everything we went through on that show… I’ll believe it when I see it. It’s not until I’m on set that I’ll be like, ‘We’re making it!’ In the meantime, I’ve just been having that anticipatory excitement feeling… This is the most hopeful any of us have been in a long time.”