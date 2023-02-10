Fans of the DC Universe can expect to see “worlds collide” in long-awaited feature “The Flash”.

On Friday, Feb. 10, a new trailer for the upcoming movie was unveiled, offering fans their first look at Ezra Miller as the speedy superhero in his first solo big-screen outing.

In the poster, Barry Allen/The Flash is seen standing in Batman’s Batcave.

Warner Bros.

Miller’s Flash was introduced back in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, with Miller reprising the role in the subsequent “Justice League”.

Production on “The Flash”, which wrapped in October 2021, was reportedly troubled, plagued with continual script rewrites and, more recently, the headline-making bizarre behaviour of Miller.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the poster is preceding a new trailer for the film, which will debut during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/qLY711eoOj — DC (@DCComics) February 10, 2023

“The Flash” will see feature Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their respective roles as Batman, while Sophie Calle will make her debut as Supergirl.

Other stars include Iris West, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, it’s been reported that “The Flash” will see the Scarlet Speedster visiting various alternate realities within the multiverse.

According to director Andrés Muschietti, multiverse introduced in “The Flash” will be the foundation for future DC movies.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

A sequel to “The Flash” is reportedly in the works should the film be successful enough to warrant one.

However, it remains to be seen whether Miller will return for a sequel, given reports that Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to work with the actor after a string of bizarre incidents that resulted in criminal charges of burglary and assault, restraining orders, accusations of “grooming” young children; Miller subsequently blamed his behaviour on “complex mental health issues.”

“The Flash” is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 16.