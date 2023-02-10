Filming for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video comedy “Ricky Stanicky” has begun.
John Cena was pictured rocking a short plaid skirt while in character in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday.
The actor showed off his muscular legs in a pair of black thigh high stockings and a pair of low heeled boots.
He teamed the getup with a plain black T-shirt.
READ MORE: ‘Ricky Stanicky’: John Cena, Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler To Star In Prime Video Comedy
Cena was later seen stepping out of his trailer wearing make-up as the character.
A synopsis for the flick reads, “When three teens pull a prank and burn down a house in their neighbourhood, they create a fake person to take the blame — Ricky Stanicky did it!
“Twenty years later we see that they have been using this alibi to get out of every uncomfortable situation in life. When their wives force them to set up a meeting with Stanicky, they hire an actor.”
READ MORE: Nikki Bella Explains Decision To Wear John Cena Wedding Dress While Marrying Artem Chigvintsev
Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy also star in the movie.
Cena shared his excitement about the film earlier this month, posting:
Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him! https://t.co/DtLAsiwWQa
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2023