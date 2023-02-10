Shemar Moore feels his mom’s spirit.

In a post on his Instagram account, the “S.W.A.T.” star shared a photo from his visit with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and their newborn daughter Frankie to his mother Marilyn’s grave.

“Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!” he wrote in the caption.

“I accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldnt do on my own,” Moore continued. “Jesiree Dizon, we came back into each others lives and found love again and created a magical lil human together… I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’….. FRANKIE MOORE💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn ❤️🕊️.”

In the same post, he also shared a photo of his mother, who passed away three years ago, on Feb. 8, 2020, at the age of 76.

Moore shared the news that he and Dizon had welcomed their baby girl late last month.

“Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” a rep told People at the time.

Dizon also has a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with her ex, actor Stephen Biship, as well as son Kaiden from a previous relationship.