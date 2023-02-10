Roseanne Barr is mounting a comeback attempt, five years after she was unceremoniously fired over a tweet joking that former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — who is Black — was the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and “The Planet of the Apes” after the return of her eponymous sitcom “Roseanne” broke ratings records.

After her firing, “Roseanne” was cancelled and then revived as “The Conners”, with her character killed off by an opioid overdose.

Now, Barr is returning to the standup comedy stage for “Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!,” a new special that will stream Monday, Feb. 13 on Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming service, in which she takes on Hollywood’s “cancel culture,” among other topics.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times to promote the special, Barr declares herself a survivor. “I’ve come out on the other side of it, finally,” she said. “But it was a witch-burning. And it was terrifying.”

She also discussed the anguish she went through after being fired. “I would die many times. I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God,” she said.

She also blasted ABC, claiming she was never given the opportunity to share her side of the story.

“And they denied me the right to apologize,” she complained.

“Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though ‘Roseanne’ became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show,” Barr continued.

“During the initial call [with network executives], I told them I thought [Jarrett] was white. I said I would go on my show and explain it,” Barr said. “They wouldn’t let me. They decided I was a liar in my apology.”

According to Barr, she was singled out for cancellation in a way that no other entertainer was.

“They didn’t do it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they always throw in Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. Well, Louis C.K. did lose everything, but he committed an actual [offense]. [C.K. admitted in 2017 that he repeatedly masturbated in front of women associates, and his FX show “Louie” was canceled.] And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix. [Chappelle has sparked criticism and protest for his jokes aimed at transgender people, most recently in his special “The Closer.”] I’m the only person who’s lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. And there was silence. There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly, except for Mo’nique, who is a brave, close, dear friend.”

Asked if she felt “betrayed” by the producers and cast of “Roseanne”, she responded, “I can’t know what they think or feel. I don’t know why they did what they did. I’m not like them. I realized that. I can’t believe what they did, with all the pain that I went through to bring the show back. And it didn’t faze them to murder my character, either. They s**t on my contribution to television and the show itself. But I forgive everybody. I started thinking that God took me out of there to save me. And once I started thinking that way, I was, like, a lot better off.”

Barr also revealed that she’s never watched an episode of “The Conners”.

“I just can’t bear it, so I don’t,” she explained. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide. They killed my character… And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a**.”