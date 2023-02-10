Click to share this via email

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, is pressured by Houston Rockets' Austin Rivers during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Saitama, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Pascal Siakam is going to the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

After the Toronto Raptors forward was initially snubbed of All-Star status earlier this month — to the chagrin of many in the 6ix — a spot was freed up for Siakam as an All-Star replacement due to Kevin Durant’s injury.

Siakam was named Friday as one of three reserve replacements by NBA commissioner Adam Silver for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/JEkb07WPYa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

This will mark Siakam’s second NBA All-Star appearance after previously receiving the honour in 2020.

The 28-year-old’s numbers have certainly earned him the spot; he’s averaging a career-high 25.0 points on .475 shooting, 8.0 boards and 6.2 assists over 37.5 minutes a night in 46 games.

Fans and beat writers took to Twitter Friday to celebrate Siakam’s well-deserved All-Star appointment.

The thing about Pascal Siakam being an all-star is it is the absolutely correct decision — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) February 10, 2023

Siakam is an All Star finally pic.twitter.com/LLC4XCwaeJ — Lucas (@kyIe_Iowry7) February 10, 2023

Well deserved All-Star selection. Pascal Siakam is the only player in the Eastern Conference to average 20+ points, 8+ rebounds and 6+ assists. Only LeBron James and Luka Doncic average 20+/8+/6+ in the NBA. Star. pic.twitter.com/6Mq0vuSX2r — ' (@BengoloKante) February 10, 2023

I wasn't outraged by his initial omission, but that's more because I think you could draw a line across the last 5-6 guys battling for final 3 spots. But Siakam is certainly having an All-Star-worthy season, and it's nice that he can add it to his resumé. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 10, 2023