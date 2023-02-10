Pascal Siakam is going to the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

After the Toronto Raptors forward was initially snubbed of All-Star status earlier this month — to the chagrin of many in the 6ix — a spot was freed up for Siakam as an All-Star replacement due to Kevin Durant’s injury.

Siakam was named Friday as one of three reserve replacements by NBA commissioner Adam Silver for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox.

This will mark Siakam’s second NBA All-Star appearance after previously receiving the honour in 2020.

The 28-year-old’s numbers have certainly earned him the spot; he’s averaging a career-high 25.0 points on .475 shooting, 8.0 boards and 6.2 assists over 37.5 minutes a night in 46 games.

Fans and beat writers took to Twitter Friday to celebrate Siakam’s well-deserved All-Star appointment.