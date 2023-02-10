Moms and technology aren’t always the best pairing.

Emma Roberts called out her mother, Kelly Cunningham, this week for sharing a photo of her 2-year-old son Rhodes’ face without asking her permission.

Roberts, who shares the little one with ex Garrett Hedlund, used the incident to show off her son to the world, given her mom had already done it anyway.

She re-posted the snap, alongside the caption: “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

Credit: Instagram/Emma Roberts

The toddler could be seen standing in a pile of leaves, with Cunningham gushing in the caption: “Little man is growing up!”

It seems like Roberts isn’t too annoyed with her mom, as Cunningham poked fun at the post on her Instagram profile afterwards.

She wrote, “The battle continues!!🤣🤣 I love you Q!! Touche’♥️”

This isn’t the first time Roberts’ mom has revealed something without asking, with her sharing the actress’ pregnancy news in 2020 before she’d confirmed it herself.

At the time, Cunningham responded to a social media user, sharing how “excited” she felt about becoming a grandma.

Roberts previously told Jimmy Kimmel that “mothers and Instagram [are] a bad combination.”

She said, “It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her.”

Roberts added, “We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point.”