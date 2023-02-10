Drake has a hunch about who’ll emerge triumphant after Sunday’s Super Bowl, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

According to Complex, the Toronto rapper has placed bets totalling $1 million that the Kansas City Chiefs will best the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl LVII, to be held on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Drake revealed his bets on the Stake for Super Bowl LVII cryptocurrency site, via an Instagram post.

Even though oddsmakers currently have the Eagles as 1.5-point favourites, Drake is betting big on a Chiefs win, placing a variety of bets on predicated on Kansas City dominating the game.

In the caption for his post, Drake concedes his bets are risky, and advises others not to follow his lead.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake 🤞🏽😈 pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none 😤,” he wrote.

Tallying up Drake’s bets, he’s plunked down $700,000 on the Chiefs winning the game, $50,000 on Patrick Mahomes scoring the Chiefs’ first touchdown (and an additional $50K on JuJu Smith-Schuster scoring the team’s first touchdown), $50,000 that the Chiefs win both halves of the game, $30,000 on the Chiefs winning each quarter, $25,000 on Travis Kelce winning MVP, and $60,000 on tight end Travis Kelce winning MVP.

If Drake were to win all his bets, he’d walk away $4.5 million wealthier.