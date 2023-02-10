Kristen Stewart is continuing her streak of portraying celebrities in her new film.

Screen Daily reports the actress will be playing writer Susan Sontag in a new biopic from director Kirsten Johnson, via Variety.

The new project will be based on the biography “Sontag: Her Life” by Ben Moser with a script from Johnson and Lisa Kron. UK-Australia-based Brouhaha Entertainment is set to produce the movie which begins filming at the Berlin Film Festival.

“We’re using Berlin as a moment to kick off the project and do documentary footage of Kristen as the head of the jury and talking to her about how she’s going to become Sontag,” said Gabrielle Tana, Brouhaha Entertainment co-founder. “It will be a drama, but with a documentary aspect to it. Kirsten has a wonderful approach to storytelling, and this is reflective of that, so she will use documentary in it.”

Sontag was known for being an influential writer while alive, often writing on difficult topics about human rights and social justice in essays, as well as shining a spotlight on the AIDS epidemic and criticism of the Vietnam War.