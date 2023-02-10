Rihanna is loving being a mom.

The singer chats to Elle about parenthood in a new interview; the only one she did for the latest Fenty Beauty drop.

As well as looking after her and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy, RiRi is also getting ready to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show this Sunday. It’ll mark her first live performance since 2018.

In the newly-released interview, Rihanna talks about her beauty legacy and how it goes with life as a mom.

She says, “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life.

“I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process.”

Rihanna’s motherhood comments come as she wore a gold and diamond “Mom” ring to her press conference on Thursday ahead of her eagerly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

During the conference, she said that being a mom inspired her to say “yes” to doing this year’s Halftime Show.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker shared, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world and do anything.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.”