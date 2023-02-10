Matthew McConaughey is now a children’s book author, to go with his many other accomplishments.

The actor, who released his #1 New York Times bestselling book Greenlights in 2020, is set to publish his debut children’s picture book, Just Because, on September 12, 2023.

The release “will explore the contradictions all around us, and how they make us who we are,” a press release confirmed.

The description continued, “Filled with his trademark humour and wisdom, McConaughey’s soulful and irreverent collection of life lessons will encourage readers, big and small, to celebrate how we are all full of possibility. Why? Just because.”

“I wrote Just Because for your kids, for my kids, and for the kid in all of us,” McConaughey explained. “We’re all as young as we’re ever gonna be, so let’s just keep learning.”

Tamar Brazis, VP and Publisher at Viking Children’s Books, added, “Just as Matthew McConaughey inspired readers with his refreshing perspective in Greenlights, now he shares his insight and observations to empower the next generation. Just Because is a new classic that families will read and treasure together.”

McConaughey, who is releasing the book with Viking Children’s Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, also posted on Instagram: