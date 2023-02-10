The big lap dance in the new “Magic Mike” movie was a real workout.

In an interview with People, Salma Hayek talked about filming the much talked-about scene with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”.

“Every single person that’s seen the movie talks first and mostly about that scene, which it’s a surprise for me. But I’m glad because it works for the story of the movie,” she said.

Hayek explained that the scene was shot at “magic hour” in the evening over three days, requiring lots of rehearsal time to get right.

The admitted that it was “challenging” to learn the choreography, made extra difficult because she’s “not much of a worker-outer.”

“Most of the work goes into making it look effortless,” she said of the training. “After the first rehearsal I was sore because I’m not in shape and it’s not movement you’re used to. So, I was sore. It was technical: You’ve got to make sure you don’t poke his eye with a stiletto or knock him out or he doesn’t drop me. He kept telling me he was ‘very strong, don’t worry,’ but still you’ve got to hold on a little bit with the arms or the legs.”

She also revealed that there was one move she learned that didn’t end up making the final cut of the film.

“I was supposed to do something and I didn’t do it and it was crucial, and he almost dropped me to the ground,” Hayek said. “He caught me like a millimeter before my head, because I was upside down, hit the floor. We got rid of that one.”