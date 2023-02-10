Before his death in January, David Crosby made an attempt to heal his rift with longtime bandmate Graham Nash.

Speaking with AARP: The Magazine, Nash revealed that Crosby called him in order to “apologize” to Nash, after the two musicians had been publicly estranged for years.

“The fact is that we were getting a little closer at the end,” Nash said. “He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, ‘OK, call me at 11 o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.’ He never called, and then he was gone.”

According to Nash, it wouldn’t be out of character for Crosby to have known his life was nearing its conclusion. “He was a very intelligent man. I wouldn’t put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end. The truth is … we’ve been expecting David to pass for 20 years,” said Nash, referencing the abuse Crosby did to his body during decades of drug abuse, resulting in a liver transplant and seven stents in his arteries.

“It [Crosby’s voicemail] was very significant for me,” Nash admitted. “It made David’s death a little easier for me because I realized that we were going to get together later in his life. Crosby was my dear friend, my best friend for over 50 years. I can only concentrate on the good stuff,” he added.

In the past, Nash spoke many times about the bad blood between him and Crosby, and why he felt there would never be another Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion.

“My patience, my love for him, it all just stopped,” Nash told The Guardian last year.” But when he goes on social media, says I wasn’t his friend, and all I was in it for was the money, that’s f**king heartbreaking for me.”

Nash was even more explicit back in 2016, when he told German magazine Lust for Life that “I don’t like David Crosby right now. He’s been awful for me the last two years, just f**king awful. I’ve been there and saved his f**king a** for 45 years, and he treated me like s**t. You can’t do that to me. You can do it for a day or so, until I think you’re going to come around. When it goes on longer, and I keep getting nasty emails from him, I’m done. F**k you. David has ripped the heart out of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.”

However, Nash told AARP: The Magazine that his stance toward Crosby had softened in recent years.

“I think one of the only things that we can do, particularly me, is only try to remember the good time,” Nash said. “Try to remember the great music that we made. I’m only going to be interested in the good times, because if I concentrate on the bad times, it gets too weird for me.”