Lizzo is dishing on everything that went down behind-the-scenes during music’s biggest night.

Joining “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on Friday, the Grammy-winning singer shared multiple funny stories from the 65th annual Grammy awards like how she brought flasks for her and Adele and the two getting drunk together.

“I legitimately was so drunk,” Lizzo said. “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even know what the categories were at this point. And then when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like smile.”

“So when they called my name I was actually in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all let alone in a big one [category]. That’s a big award to win- record of the year. So hello!” she continued, referring to the golden statuette she took home for her single “About Damn Time”.

“Even though I always knew I had the record of the year,” she joked.

The “Special” singer explained how, prior to the Grammys, Adele was so excited to sit next to her because she had “100% say” in where she was sitting.

“Adele FaceTimed me when I was in Grammy rehearsal a few days before and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other’,” Lizzo imitated Adele, mimicking her English accent. “She was like, ‘I wanted to sit next to you and I was like ‘Well great because I wanted to sit next to you‘.”

Since Lizzo knew she’d be sitting at Adele’s table, she came prepared and brought “like three flasks,” including one for herself and one for Adele.

“Mine was tequila. I had tequila in a flask and I also had a flask of white wine- sauvignon blanc- I brought it for Adele,” she said, “and then I drank hers.”

Lizzo added that she’s “always prepared,” noting that she has “a flask collection to go with whatever I’m wearing or where I’m going.”

Also seated at the table next to Lizzo and Adele was Harry Styles.

Commenting on his performance mishap, in which the turntable was spinning in the wrong direction, the multi-platinum superstar revealed she “didn’t notice.”

“I watched it on the TV screen in my dressing room and I didn’t notice at all and then when I got back to my table and then Harry sat down, I was like ‘Hey, you did so good’ and he was like ‘The turntable went the wrong way’ and I was like ‘Nobody noticed’,” Lizzo explained. “And then I made a joke. I looked at our friend Tom and I was like, ‘Don’t tell him we all noticed,’ you know because I was just joking. I really didn’t realize that the whole [performance] was the wrong way.”

“I need to apologize to him because I would have been so scared if that was me,” she added.

Elsewhere during the interview, Lizzo chatted about being “speechless” when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came up to Adele and she even addressed those viral Ben Affleck memes.

“They knew,” she said of Jennifer Lopez and Affleck. “You do know [when the camera is on you].”

“JLo and Ben are cool,” she continued. “They know what’s up because they’ve been doing this for so long and the camera’s just hovering in front of you like a bee with a stinger and you’re just like ‘don’t make eye contact’.”