Haviah Mighty is kicking off 2023 with a one-two punch to your feels.

On Jan. 27, the Toronto-born, Brampton-based artist dropped her latest hit, “Room Service,” a soulful and sultry tune that hears her singing rather than spitting her signature dextrous bars. Today, she’s dropped a stunning visual experience that blends the new track and 2022’s “Honey Bun” into one cinematic journey. Watch above.

Haviah, who last year became the first woman to win the Juno Award for Rap Album/EP of the Year and was the sole Canadian artist nominated for a 2022 BET Award in the Best International Flow category, expands on the themes of love and loss in both tracks.

“When I created [‘Room Service’], I just encompassed the same energy of ‘Honey Bun’, but a different part of that process because ‘Honey Bun’ is reflecting on a breakup and where I am mentally post that breakup,” she tells ET Canada.

Make sure y’all go peep that new @haviahmighty video! Y’all might see a @thesororityyz link up! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Sdx2nee131 — Keysha Freshh (@freekeysha) February 10, 2023

For the “Honey Bun/Room Service” video, Haviah reunited with directors Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe of acclaimed Canadian production company Fela, who’ve worked with superstars like Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalia. The nearly six-minute clip takes viewers through the various stages of a breakup.

While Haviah often explores the political in her songs, she’ll be getting much more personal on her next album, the follow-up to 2022’s Juno-winning Stock Exchange.

“I would say storyline-wise, emotionally, expect things that hit your emotions in that same way,” she tells us. “I’m just going to pull at some different types of emotional heartstrings, you know.”

“I feel a lot of the previous music that I’ve made has been me reflecting on the politics within society and how we fit in — how I fit in, first of all — and how we as people fit in as well,” says Haviah. “Whereas this time around, this new batch of music that I’m working on is more reflecting on things that are happening within my personal orbit as opposed to societally. And so that reflection is even more internal than ever before.”

I’m nervous for y’all to see me come outta my shell n ting, but here it go… so so so proud of this piece of art we created tho. thank you to the entire team fr – honey bun x room service visual experience on go 😈🌴 tap in for full experience: https://t.co/dho4oVdpjI pic.twitter.com/BWvUBpiJYu — 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗔𝗛 𝗠𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗬 (@haviahmighty) February 10, 2023

Expect the album out by the time your seasonal affective disorder wears off.

“I’m going to give you your summer anthems.”