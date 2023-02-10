Ja Rule is letting it be known that he disagrees with a recent compilation of the 50 greatest rappers ever — because he isn’t on it.

The “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list — jointly produced by Billboard and VIBE — counts down the best rappers, as chosen by the editorial teams of both magazines.

Topping the list is Jay-Z as the GOAT, with the rest of the top 10 comprised of Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tupac Shakur, Eminem, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil Wayne, Drake, Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj.

READ MORE: Ja Rule Is Not Happy About ESPN Calling Out Classic NBA Halftime Moment

Conspicuous by his absence, Ja Rule took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

“There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me…,” he wrote, adding, “congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume…”

There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me… #ICONN #Vibes @billboard congrats to everyone on the list well deserved but check my resume… #ICONN #Vibes — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 9, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, he took issue with XXL Magazine‘s reporting of his earlier tweet.

THAT’S NOT WTF I SAID… Stop wit the click bait goofy shit… I SAID THERE’S NOT 50 Rappers ahead of me and I STAND on that… 🌊 #ICONN #Vibes https://t.co/5Q0Z7zm3Fn — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 10, 2023

Ja Rule also weighed in on the criteria used to pick the top 50.

“Music is subjective but if we talking numbers I’m at least top 25 in all categories… record sales, top 10 singles, number 1 singles, number 1 albums what we talking bout impact influence??? Even my enemies adopted my style…” he wrote.