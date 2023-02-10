Chris Martin is just one of many fans excited to see Rihanna perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

While the Coldplay frontman doesn’t know Rihanna “very well” on a personal level, he’s “mainly just a fan” who’s looking forward to her halftime show.

READ MORE: Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid For Super Bowl Halftime Show

“We have performed with her a few times,” Martin said during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And you’re right, it is rarer and rarer for her to just sing, which is what makes it even more special.”

“And in a strange way, it shows that she really, really wants to do it,” he added.

READ MORE: Lizzo Reveals She Once Used Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ As A Hookup Song, And Chris Martin Loves It

“No one can make Rihanna do anything at this point, and so I think the fact that she has chosen to do it now, when her stock couldn’t be-, you have to be an idiot not to recognize that she’s the best singer of all time,” Martin told Lowe.

He went on to gush over her incredible talent.

“I’m very biased because I’m such a big Rihanna fan,” he said. “I mean, I think she could just walk out in sweatpants and sing, and that would be just great.”

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: Everything To Know

Coldplay previously performed at the 2016 Super Bowl with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Catch Rihanna’s performance during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12.