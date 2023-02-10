Michael Keaton expanded his comic-book cred when the former “Batman” star played supervillain Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

Had things gone differently, however, another actor was set to be Peter Parker’s nemesis in the 2017 film: John Leguizamo, who made the revelation in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo said, revealing that he was approached for the role after Keaton had apparently passed, but then had a change of heart.

“We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, ‘Well, okay I guess.’ They said, ‘No, we’ll work with you again, we’re gonna…’ That’s what happened there,” he explained.

That promised replacement role, however, wound up being far smaller than what Leguizamo had anticipated.

“They offered me something tiny,” Leguizamo said. “I went, ‘Nuh uh.'”

Meanwhile, fans may not have seen the last of Keaton’s Vulture, who subsequently appeared in a post-credits sequence in “Morbius,” in which he suggests they band together. “Intriguing,” says Jared Leto’s Morbius to the notion.

That sequence spared rumours that Sony was getting ready to introduce Marvel’s “Sinister Six,” a group of six rotating supervillains — initially founded by Doctor Octopus — to vanquish Spidey once and for all.