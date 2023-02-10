Michael B. Jordan is giving it all for his directorial debut in the “Creed” franchise.

MGM released a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming film, which showed the actor hard at work behind the camera.

“I had a clear vision of what I wanted this story to be. I grew up with Adonis Creed, so this opportunity to direct the third installment is so personal to me,” said Jordan of the experience.

He’s starred in all three films, which follow up-and-coming boxer Adonis Johnson, the son of Rocky balboa’s former rival Apollo Creed. The first film was directed by Ryan Coogler, with Steven Caple Jr. helming the second film.

“Creed III” is Jordan’s feature film directorial debut.

“Getting to see Mike approach directing, in an almost athletic way was incredible to watch,” praised his co-star Tessa Thompson.

Series newcomer Jonathan Majors, who plays Johnson’s newly-introduced rival and childhood friend, Damian, also had kind words for the new director.

“Mike wanted to tell a story that honoured the legacy of ‘Rocky’, but was different. A big part of that was introducing Damian Anderson,” said Majors. “Working with Mike was a real collaboration, and when you feel that trust, it’s the best gift an actor can have.”

Jordan teased fans that the movie would be one they wouldn’t want to miss seeing in theatres.

“This is a movie that lends itself to that big-screen experience. The fights, the action – you wanna see that up close and personal,” he added.

“Creed III” hits theatres on March 3.