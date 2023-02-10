Lights slows things down with her latest cover of Nickelback’s upbeat track “How You Remind Me”.

The alternative pop singer shows off her impressive vocals while performing the lead single off the Canadian rock band’s 2001 album Silver Side Up for CBC’s Nickelback Sessions- a celebration of the group’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“I’m always a sucker for taking a song everyone knows and flipping it into something totally different than its original form,” Lights, a fellow Canadian musician, told CBC Music. “When higher energy songs like this are stripped back it really showcases how strong the lyrics and melody are and this one is no exception. There’s a reason everyone knows this song.”

Fans are praising the performance on social media after Lights and CBC shared it to their Instagram pages.

“I’ve been waiting my entire musical life to hear you cover nickelback, I am complete,” one user wrote.

Another gushed over the singer’s “musicality” and “artistry,” adding that “she’s such a genius.”

On Twitter, one fan called the performance “heavenly” while another dubbed Lights a “national treasure.”

Nickelback will be inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame at the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Alberta.