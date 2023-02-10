Click to share this via email

Host, Kelly Clarkson talks during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

Kelly Clarkson hilariously mocked Tom Brady’s recent “thirst trap” selfie while hosting the NFL Honors awards on Thursday Night.

But first, the NFL star who just announced his second retirement was honoured with a special tribute by a fellow quarterback player.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made his way on stage hoping “to sing one quick tribute song to Tom Brady on behalf of all the other quarterbacks in our league,” he shared with the audience.

“Would that be OK?” Cousins asked Clarkson.

Switching up the lyrics to Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone”, Cousins referenced the seven Super Bowls that Brady’s won and went on to joke that, now that Brady’s retired, “maybe Kirk could win.”

Clarkson, who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed gown, interrupted Cousins live performance to point out that it “didn’t sound like a tribute” but rather like he and the other NFL quarterbacks are “happy” that they’ll no longer have to compete against Brady, giving them a “better shot.”

The singer and host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” went on to continue the Brady-themed remix, adding her own twisted lyrics to the beat of her track.

“Cause now that he’s gone, teams have hope for the first time,” Clarkson belted out.

“Brady’s moving on, for the GOAT, that’s a wrap, now he just posts thirst traps,” she continued to sing as Brady’s recent revealing selfie appeared on the stage screen.

Since Brady uploaded the pic earlier this week, his former quarterback friends, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, also teased his nearly-nude snapshot.

“I don’t think he did it right,” Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that Brady’s “hand is not in the right place.”

“He’s covering up a little bit,” he jokingly critiqued the photo. “You’re not supposed to be covering up! That’s what’s supposed to be showing.”

“You gotta show the package, Tom,” he continued while letting out a laugh.

Edelman also critiqued Brady’s “thirst trap” post in an Instagram Reel.

“Gotta start somewhere bubs. Practice makes perfect,” he captioned his post on Thursday.

“What are you covering, bubs?” he too commented on the placement of Brady’s hand. “Let it hang, bubs!”

The NFL Honors, this year hosted by Clarkson, is an annual awards presentation celebrating the best in the NFL’s last season.