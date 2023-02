Cody Longo, an actor with roles in “Days of Our Lives” and the short-lived Nickelodeon family drama “Hollywood Heights”, has died. He was 34.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Longo’s body was found Wednesday in bed at a home in Austin, Texas. A family member also tells the outlet that Longo’s wife, Stephanie, was at work at a local dance studio but called the police and asked them to go check on him when she got “an uneasy feeling” and couldn’t reach him.

Cops ultimately rushed over to the home and kicked down the door when Longo wouldn’t answer the door. TMZ reports cops found Longo dead in bed. The cause of death is not known. The family member went on to tell the outlet that Longo struggled with alcohol abuse for years, and the family believes he relapsed, and alcoholism is likely the cause of death.

According to his IMDB page, Longo is an American actor and musician who studied psychology and film at UCLA. That same bio says he was “a singer/songwriter who broke into the Billboard Top 100 charts in 2014 with his track ‘She Said.'”

In 2012, he appeared in 78 episodes of “Hollywood Heights” playing rock star heartthrob Eddie Duran. In 2011, he appeared in eight episodes of “Days of Our Lives”. Some of his other TV credits include “Brothers & Sisters” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”.

Longo leaves behind a wife and three young children, all under 8.

Stephanie told TMZ he was really working hard on himself to fight for his kids.

“He was an amazing father and the best husband,” she told the outlet. “Our whole world is shattered.”

