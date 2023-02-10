Vin Diesel attends the Trailer Launch of Universal Pictures' "Fast X" at Regal LA Live on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

As the “Fast and Furious” franchise nears the end, Vin Diesel has one final request.

Over the course of the 10-film franchise, a number of A-list stars have joined the “Fast” family including Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno, Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren, but, there’s one celeb in particular who Diesel would like to join the family next- Robert Downey Jr.

When asked by Variety about his dream casting during Thursday night’s “Fast X” trailer premiere, the actor, who’s starred as protagonist Dom Toretto since the firm film premiered back in 2001, blurted out Downey Jr.’s name without hesitation.

“Without telling too much about what happens in the future,” Diesel revealed a character that Downey Jr. could potentially play in the eleventh and final film, after the May premiere of “Fast X”.

“There’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel shared. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

The 55-year-old then provided a cheeky response when asked whether or not he’s pitched the role to Downey Jr. yet.

“How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people?” he jokingly replied. “I have pride and I have dignity.”

As for Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez, she has someone else in mind that she’d like to see on screen in the final instalment.

“Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!” Rodriguez said on the red carpet. “I f**king want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!”

“Fast X”, which is set to hit theatres on May 19, also stars Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Brie Larson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Cardi B.