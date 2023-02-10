Click to share this via email

Toronto Mayor John Tory, speaks during a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on June 27, 2022.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he will be stepping down as the city’s mayor after having a relationship with a staff member.

Tory made the announcement during a late press conference Friday evening.

Tory said he developed a relationship with a staff member during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the relationship “ended by mutual consent” earlier this year.

Tory said the staff member decided to pursue employment outside of city hall.

Tory called the matter a “serious error in judgment.”

Tory said being the city’s mayor has been the

“job of a lifetime” but said he is now focusing on repairing relationships that were impacted by the relationship.

More to come…

