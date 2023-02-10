The playful feud between “Deadpool 3” co-stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continues as they get into shape for the upcoming Marvel film.

On Friday, Jackman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself flexing with a dumbbell alongside his fitness coach Beth Lewis. The 54-year-old actor tagged Reynolds, 46, in his gym pic with the caption: “He’s only 46. I’m older. But it’s not a competition.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Campaigns For Hugh Jackman’s Oscar Nomination Despite Playful Feud

Jackman’s post follows a photo shared by Reynolds’ trainer Don Saladino last week, in which Reynolds was seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells, one in each hand. The “Free Guy” actor shared the snapshot of his large muscles to his Instagram Story, joking that he was “training to spend several moths” with Jackman, “who’s not as nice as everyone thinks.”

Jackman teased Reynolds right back by reposting his story, adding a “Ur cute” heart-shaped sticker.

Now, Reynolds is playing off of Jackman’s latest post.

READ MORE: Hugh Jackman Reveals Training To Reprise Wolverine For ‘Deadpool 3’ Will ‘Be My Job For 6 Months’

The Canadian star shared his colleague’s post to his story, alongside a sassy message.

“Kay. I’m drinking milk,” Reynolds wrote.

Ever since Jackman and Reynolds announced back in September that Wolverine will be in the highly-anticipated “Deadpool 3”, the actors have been playfully feuding online, mimicking that of their respective characters’ Wolverine and Deadpool. At the time, Jackman revealed that the two superheroes “are opposites” and are going “to hate each other” in the Marvel sequel.