“Uncoupled” has been uncancelled.

Following Netflix’s decision to cancel the Neil Patrick Harris-starring comedy in January, Variety is reporting that Showtime has stepped in to pick up the series for a second season.

Produced by “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”), “Uncoupled” centres on gay New York City real estate broker Michael (Harris), who finds himself awkwardly and unexpectedly plunging back into the dating scene when his longtime boyfriend abruptly breaks up with him and moves out of their shared home.

READ MORE: ‘How I Met Your Father’: Neil Patrick Harris Has A Cameo In Hilary Duff’s Show

In addition to Harris, the series also stars Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

As Variety points out, Showtime’s rescue of “Uncoupled” comes after in the wake of the premium cable service announcing plans to integrate into Paramount+ (which shares the same parent company), with the new entity to be dubbed Paramount+ with Showtime.