A mere 42 years later, the second part of Mel Brooks’ 1981 comedy “The History of the World, Part I” has finally arrived.

Hulu’s eight-episode “The History of the World Part II” picks up where the original left off, with various sketches that take viewers through various points in human history.

As the new trailer for the series makes clear, showrunner Nick Kroll (who also stars) has assembled a star-studded cast, including Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholz, Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

Courtesy of Hulu

Promoting the show at last month’s Television Critics Association press tour back, Kroll explained how “Part II” expands on the themes that Brooks introduced in the original movie.

READ MORE: Mel Brooks And His Son Max Share Hilarious, But Important, Message About Coronavirus

“Mel’s ultimate goal was always to poke fun at those in power, and how greedy and how stupid they were,” Kroll said. “So, doing a show about history now at a time when we are reexamining the what the past was [and] how things went down, it became — for me — a very easy through line to continue Mel’s legacy at poking fun of those in power. And that really became our guiding light.”

“The History of the World Part II” premieres with two back-to-back episodes Monday, March 6, streaming in Canada on Disney+.