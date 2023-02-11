TImothy Olyphant is opening up about a terrifying incident that took place on the Chicago set of limited series “Justified: City Primeval”, in which he’s reviving Raylan Givens, the no-nonsense lawman from FX hit “Justified”.

Appearing on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, Olyphant revealed that one night while filming on location, three cars smashed through barricades that had been set up, with unknown gunmen exiting the cars and firing off what he estimated to be more than a hundred rounds.

“It was the scariest goddamn thing,” Olyphant told host Conan O’Brien, as reported by Deadline. “It went on forever.”

According to Olyphant, the cast and crew had become accustomed to hearing gunfire in the distance while filming in some of Chicago’s “bad neighborhoods,” but this was far beyond anything they’d experienced before.

“You realize they’re coming around the park,” Olyphant said. “If the gunshots didn’t already give you a tip about what kind of people we are dealing with, they completely ignored the road closed sign where it says filming, don’t come this way.”

While Olyphant and other members of the cast and crew dove for cover, he was able to grab a glimpse at one of the cars, in which one shooter leaned out a window firing a pistol that had “clearly been modified,” while another stood up through the open sun roof and fired a machine gun.

“It was so frightening,” Olyphant said. “I assumed one was going to hit me. You’re just waiting.”

Olyphant confirmed reports that he immediately grabbed a production assistant named Ashley and threw her out of the the way. “The reason I know her name is that I apparently saved her life,” he said. “It’s the weirdest thing, I’m wearing the Raylan [Givens] wardrobe standing behind this car. This is just like the show. It’s so weird. What am I doing?”

Olyphant subsequently spoke to a Chicago cop who was at the scene. “He said it was one of the closer calls he ever had,” Olyphant said. “He said in those situations, they’re like us, they are going to take cover since [the bad guys] are shooting at each other with machine guns. Engaging in any way just becomes a bigger mess. It was f**ked up. It was definitely crazy. People will say I seemed really chill [in the moment]. That’s funny, because that’s not the way I remembered it.”

Olyphant — who is also a producer on the project — confirmed he floated the idea of shutting down production after the incident. “We were supposed to shoot the next night in another bad part of town. I feel like I should speak up. I don’t want to shoot,” he shared. “I’m assuming the crew doesn’t want to shoot. That was the more emotional day.”

“Justified: Primeval City” is slated to debut in summer 2023.