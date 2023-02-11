Click to share this via email

Jamie Lee Curtis is still holding out hope for a “Freaky Friday” sequel.

Given that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Disney comedy, in which Curtis and Lindsay Lohan played a mother and daughter who switch bodies, Curtis took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself and her co-star.

“It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!” wrote Curtis in the caption, tagging Lohan and Disney.

Lohan commented on the post, indicating her fingers are likewise crossed in hopes that Disney will greenlight a 20-years-later “Freaky Friday” sequel.

Back in November, Curtis revealed that discussions were underway about the possibility of reuniting with Lohan for a sequel.

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Curtis told Variety. “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

Curtis also revealed that she’d spoken with Lohan and confirmed they’re both eager to do it.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”