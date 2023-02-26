Jamie Lee Curtis is still holding out hope for a “Freaky Friday” sequel, and she’s now expressing certitude that it will happen.

Variety caught up with Curtis at Saturday night’s Producers Guild Awards, where she shared her confidence that she and Lindsay Lohan would reunite for a sequel to the 2003 Disney comedy.

“It’s going to happen,” she said. “Without saying there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you in this moment and saying, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ It’s going to happen.”

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s ‘Absolutely’ Down For A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan

Given that this year marks the body-swapping comedy’s 20th anniversary, Curtis took to social media earlier this month to share a throwback photo of herself and her co-star.

“It’s Friday. I’m just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!” wrote Curtis in the caption, tagging Lohan and Disney.

Lohan commented on the post, indicating her fingers are likewise crossed in hopes that Disney will greenlight a 20-years-later “Freaky Friday” sequel.

Back in November, Curtis revealed that discussions were underway about the possibility of reuniting with Lohan for a sequel.

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Curtis told Variety. “People are talking. The right people are talking.”

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Both Committed’ To A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

Curtis also revealed that she’d spoken with Lohan and confirmed they’re both eager to do it.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”