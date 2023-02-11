Kate Hudson made a rare comment about her former relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The “Fool’s Gold” actress looked back on their seven-year marriage, speaking fondly about her ex while appearing on a recent episode of her friend Sara Foster and sister Erin Foster’s “The World’s First Podcast”, revealing that Robinson taught her “what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.”

“I went to New York, and I met Chris. And I came home, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m marrying this guy,'” Hudson recalled the first time she met the Black Crowes singer at age 20. “I was 21 when we got married.”

Hudson, now 43, and Robinson, 56, wed in 2000 and were married until 2007. They share 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

“I just jump into the deep end of everything I do,” the actress went on to explain. “People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this. I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait.”

“I’m madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn’t think twice,” she continued. “I’m kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.”

Hudson added that the two “worshiped each other” and “were so in love,” noting that Robinson “was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved.”

Although things ultimately didn’t work out, Hudson is grateful for everything the musician taught her.

“Chris completely opened that floodgate for me…forever,” she said. “No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”

Hudson also shares son, Bingham Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and she’s currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, who is Sara and Erin Foster’s stepbrother. The couple share daughter Rani Rose, 4.