Unreleased music from Whitney Houston is set to release this March. A new gospel album, which will include six never-before-released songs, has been announced.

But, that’s not all.

An accompanying documentary special will also air on television, chronicling the late singer’s gospel music roots. Both projects, titled I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, are “a testament of Whitney’s heart,” says Pat Houston, executor of Houston’s estate, in an official statement.

The album’s first, previously unreleased single “Testimony”, which Houston recorded at age 17, was released on Friday. The 14-track music project also includes “exhilarating versions of cherished gospel evergreens,” as per a press release on Houston’s website, including “Jesus Loves Me” and “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.”

Among the “stunning unreleased tracks” are an “awe-inspiring live version” of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, which Houston performed at VH1 Honors in 1995 alongside acclaimed Grammy-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, who will host the TV documentary; “He Can Use Me” and “I Found a Wonderful Way”.

“This Day”, which Houston also performed at VH1 Honors in ’95, is featured on the upcoming album as well.

Pat’s statement notes that the late musician’s “love for gospel music permeates through every song with love, compassion and conviction. To love Whitney is to love what she represents to all that love the gospel.”

“I salute this project knowing that Whitney always stood on a solid rock for her love of gospel music,” she added, calling the project “amazing” and “a labor of love for all involved.”

Pat is also Houston’s sister-in-law. She’s married to Gary Joseph Houston, who is the half-brother of the late superstar.

As for the documentary, it will showcase new material dating back to as early as 1981, taking viewers “on a journey from [Houston’s] first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs through 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, the best-selling gospel album of all time,” the press release states. “Select standouts on this visual treasure include unforgettable performances at the NAACP Image Awards, at the American Music Awards, and at Ebony’s 50th Anniversary TV special.”

The doc comes shortly after the 2022 Naomi Ackie-led biopic “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

“I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston” will premiere on multiple TV networks, including UPtv and AspireTV, on Friday, March 24 at 8 P.M. ET. The new album, of the same name, will also be released on March 24.

Check out the documentary trailer below.