Jessie J revealed the sex of her unborn child before stepping out for the Brit Awards on Saturday.

Hours before hitting the red carpet in London for the annual awards show, the “Domino” singer uploaded a video to her Instagram account which sees her singing the lyrics of an upcoming single while caressing her baby bump as she got ready for the glamorous outing.

“Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one,” Jessie captioned the sweet clip.

“Oh yeah…I’m having a boy,” she continued, clarifying the sex of her firstborn baby.

“And I promise I am wearing underwear,” the 34-year-old added, commenting on her appearance in the video, in which she dons nothing but undergarments and a white robe.

The video also captured a heartfelt moment where Jessie says “hi” to her baby as she touches her belly and sings about the changes in her life.

Shortly after, the musician slayed the red carpet at the O2 Arena in a red cut-out catsuit that put her bump on full display.

When asked about her revealing look in a carpet interview, Jessie said: “I just feel like, why not?”

Jessie J arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. — Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I was looking at dresses and what I could do and I was like, so many people cover [their bumps] up, and honestly, Rihanna just inspired me,” she continued, referring to the singer’s bumpin’ maternity style while pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky’s son.

“Who knows if this will ever happen again? So I’m just going to celebrate it,” the mom-to-be added.

Last month, Jessie announced that she was expecting in a heartwarming Instagram video that documents her pregnancy journey to her song “Sunflower”.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” she captioned the post.

Jessie’s pregnancy follows her November 2021 miscarriage, which she’s been open about in the past.