Harry Styles swept the Brit Awards, taking home four awards during the course of the ceremony: Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for “As It Was”, Pop/R&B Act of the Year and Artist of the Year.

While accepting his award for the latter, Styles thanked his family.

“I want to thank my family for being themes supportive, understanding, patient, loving family I could ever ask for,” he began before singling out his mother.

“I want to thank my mum for signing me up for ‘X Factor’ without telling me, so I literally wouldn’t be here without you,” Styles shared.

He also referenced how important One Direction had been to his subsequent solo career, and gave a special shoutout to fellow 1D members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

“I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” Styles continued.

“I’m really, really grateful for this, and I’m very aware of my privilege up here tonight,” Styles concluded.