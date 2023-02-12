Bryan Cranston would love to star in a music biopic, and has identified the country music legend he wants to play onscreen.

“Willie Nelson comes to mind,” Cranston told NME when asked if there was a particular musician he’d like to portray in a biopic.

“The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance,” Cranston observed. “He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that [laughs]. So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup.”

Beyond the physical resemblance, Cranston is a huge admirer of Shotgun Willie.

“Willie’s had a fascinating career — as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture],” Cranston pointed out, admitting he’s not a big weed smoker himself.

“That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff,” he said. “I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

During the interview, Cranston also offered an update on the rumoured “Malcom and the Middle” reunion project.

“I can tell you that Linwood Boomer, the creator of ‘Malcolm In The Middle’, is interested in developing an idea for a rebooted series or a movie,” Cranston revealed. “He won’t do it unless there’s a really, really good idea though. He won’t just do it so that everyone makes a paycheque. And I’m not interested in that either. I’m interested in what happened next. It’s 20 years since we last saw Malcolm! What are the family doing now?”