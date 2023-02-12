Martha Stewart is displaying her affection for Snoop Dogg — in ink.

That’s the premise of a new Super Bowl commercial for Skechers slip-on shoes, in which she’s revealed to be getting a tattoo of the “Gin and Juice” rapper on her shoulder, with the words “My Dogg” below an image of his face.

“Oooh,” Stewart gushes when she sees tattoo artist Scott Campbell’s handiwork. “That’s gangsta.”

After that, Stewart demonstrates how good the slip-on shoes are for physical activity by performing a gymnastic routine, earning three perfect-10 scores from the judges.

Stewart and Campbell each took to social media to share the experience. “Forever linked in ink with my favorite @SnoopDogg,” wrote Stewart in her post, while Campbell expressed his thrill at being able “to tattoo a legend onto a legend.”

People reached out to Skechers to find out whether that tattoo was a permanent as Stewart claimed, and received a tongue-in-cheek response.

“Thanks to Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear, Martha Stewart is able to engage in her lesser-known hobbies including scoring a perfect 10 in competitive gymnastics to permanent body art of her comrade Snoop Dogg,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Snoop headlines his own Skechers commercial, which features a brief cameo from Stewart when she scolds him for placing his feet on the desk while sitting in the Oval Office.