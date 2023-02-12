Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers

It’s no secret that Drake is a massively successful rapper and Toronto Raptors super fan, but what’s he like as a father?

The answer to that question was provided by no less an authority that Drake’s son, Adonis Graham, when the two sat down for a father-son interview with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley.

When Pressley asks Adonis — whom Drake shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux — if he knows how to read, the 5-year-old admits he does not.

“Do you think if he did a better job with you at home that you’d be able to read?” Pressley jokingly asks. “Yeah,” Adonis responds, but goes on to praise his dad’s sense of humour.

“[He’s] a funny dad,” Adonis says, noting that Drake “does a lot of funny jokes.”

In another portion of the interview, Pressley asks Drake if his son has ever “c**k-blocked” him so he won’t have to share any of his future inheritance with other siblings.

“No, no, not really,” Drake replies with a chuckle, explaining how his son “is always vibing out with me.”