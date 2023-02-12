Click to share this via email

Is Megan Fox hinting at trouble in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly?

That’s the conclusion being drawn by some after the “Transformers” actress made some moves on social media that are curious, to say the least.

As People reports, Fox has deleted all Instagram post featuring photos and video of herself and Kelly, including the January 2022 in which the pair announced their engagement.

Then there’s the post she issued early Sunday morning, featuring a few photos of her in what appears to be a bathroom in Phoenix, Arizona; Glendale, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl, is less than 10 miles away, and Kelly has been performing in various Super Bowl-related concerts throughout the weekend.

Also included in the post is video of an envelope that’s been set on fire, burning in a fire pit.

In the caption, Fox quoted a line from Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”, writing, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

Meanwhile, Fox is now following the Instagram account of Eminem — who has famously feuded with MGK for years.

In one of the numerous comments to the post, a fan suggested that Kelly may have been unfaithful.

“He probably got with Sophie,” wrote the commenter, referencing MGK’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Fox replied to that comment, writing, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” and adding a flame emoji.

According to People, reps for Kelly and Fox didn’t respond for a request for comment.